Congratulations to Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo

The wait is over for AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. The two have been absent from All Elite programming for months due to Melo's pregnancy, and they have now welcomed their first child, Luna, into the world.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo began their controversial relationship early last year, and the two were engaged by June. Their whirlwind romance culminated when they tied the knot in August 2022. The two announced their pregnancy back in May and have since kept fans updated on their status through vlogs and social media posts.

Sammy and Tay officially became parents today as they welcomed their daughter Luna into the world. The former TNT Champion took to Instagram and posted a story in celebration of his first child's birth. Check it out below:

Sammy and Tay welcome Luna into the world

Sammy Guevara is only 30 years old, while Tay Melo is 28. The young couple have shared a warm and blissful relationship thus far, and they look to be building their family with plenty of love and care. Fans can expect to share in the celebration through further updates from the charismatic duo.

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates the two on the birth of their first child and wishes them happiness and health moving forward.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes