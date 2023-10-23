"It’s almost time!" - AEW star Sammy Guevara shares a heartfelt message for his wife Tay Melo amid her pregnancy

AEW star Sammy Guevara and his wife Tay Melo are expecting. Recently, Guevara has taken time out to post a heart-warming post about the journey he and his wife are experiencing together.

Guevara and Tay Melo have been in a relationship since 2022, and the two got engaged in June and married in August of the same year. In May 2023, Sammy announced that he and Tay were expecting their first child to the live audience at AEW: Double or Nothing.

The Spanish God recently took to social media to praise his wife with a baby bump photo.

"To my rockstar wife, I know not everyday is easy but you have been doing an awesome job with this pregnancy. I appreciate everything you’re going through for our family. It’s almost time! I love you to Luna & back!" wrote Guevara.

Anna Jay, Tay Melo's AEW tag team partner, sends a heartfelt message to her

Tay Melo hasn't wrestled in any promotion since March this year. Her tag team partner, Anna Jay, is apparently having some serious missing vibes for her.

A while ago, Jay sent a beautiful gift to the Mother-to-be a pair of booties and a onesie with their names, Tay and Jay, emblazoned on it. Melo later posted on her Instagram story that the gift made her emotional and cry.

Tay Melo signed with WWE in 2016 and made her wrestling debut at the first Mae Young Classic in 2017. She later debuted on NXT and spent over three years with the company before getting released in 2020 due to budget cuts.

She made her AEW debut in August 2020 and teamed up with Anna Jay, creating the tag team Tay Jay. Later, she teamed up with Sammy Guevara to get into a feud with Ortiz and Ruby Soho. Melo is one of the few female professional wrestlers with a martial arts background. She's a black belt in judo and a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

