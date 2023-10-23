"Making mama cry" - Tay Melo sends emotional message to Anna Jay amid pregnancy absence from AEW

AEW star Tay Melo has been away from the ring for a number of months due to being pregnant, but it seems that her long-time friend Anna Jay has tugged at her heartstrings while she's been away.

Melo hasn't wrestled in any promotion since March 2023, but hasn't been featured on AEW TV for some time following the announcement at Double or Nothing that she and her husband, Sammy Guevara, were expecting their first child together.

One person who hasn't forgotten about Tay during her time away is her "TayJay" tag team partner, Anna Jay, who sent Melo a gift that was so wholesome, it made Melo cry.

"Auntie @annajay__ making mama cry. Thank you #TayJay for life" said @taymelo

Anna responded with an Instagram story of her own, clearly proud of the fact that she had bought such a good gift.

via @annajay___ on Instagram

Tay Melo has title aspirations when she returns to the ring

There is no word on when Tay Melo will be back in the ring, as she will be committed to looking after her newborn baby with Sammy Guevara once she gives birth.

However, that doesn't mean that Tay isn't thinking about what she wants to achieve when she eventually does get back in the ring, with the Brazilian having made it very clear that she wants to win titles upon her return.

On an episode of her husband's vlog that was posted in August 2023, Tay Melo admitted that she wants to win all of the titles available to her when she eventually returns to the ring. Melo also admitted that she didn't feel like she was motivated enough to want a championship before she got pregnant, but now feels that she wants to be a champion more than ever before.

Tay has already been a champion with her husband in the past, with the married couple being former AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions in 2022. However, they were forced to vacate the titles due to Melo being booked on an episode of Dynamite on the same day they were meant to defend their belts in Mexico.

