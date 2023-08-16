"I'm gonna go for it all" - Major AEW star wants to win a title upon their return

One AEW star wants to win it all once they make a comeback, and that is none other than Sammy Guevara’s wife, Tay Melo.

Since it was announced that she was pregnant at AEW Double or Nothing, she has been away from in-ring action for obvious reasons, but that did not stop her from accompanying her husband to the ring.

On the latest episode of Sammy Guevara’s vlog, Tay was asked what she would like to do once she returned after her pregnancy, to which she replied:

“I wanna get a title. All the belts, I’m not kidding. I’m gonna go for it all. Of course, I want the world title. But I’m up to do the TBS [Title] too... It’s literally like I was never motivated enough, I think. It’s almost like, ‘Yeah, everybody wants a title.’ But I was never like, ‘I want it more than anything,’ and right now, I do... So, I’m getting it because I don’t know one thing in my life that I wanted to do and I never did. So, it is what it is.” [H/T Fightful]

The AEW female star is yet to win a title in the company, but she is not short on talent. Given her lofty expectations, it will be interesting to see what title Melo wins.

Not many AEW wrestlers were invited to Sammy and Tay’s wedding

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo had been dating since January 2022, and in June, they announced that they were engaged. They tied the knot on August 8, 2022, in a very low-key ceremony in Orlando. Apparently, not many wrestlers were invited.

Both Sammy and Tay were interviewed on Hey! (EW) they revealed that they did not invite many people to their wedding.

Tay said:

“As you said it, not many people like us, so it was super easy [to not invite].” [2:26 - 2:34]

Some of the people that were invited were AEW president Tony Khan, Shawn Dean, and Nikki Cross from WWE.

Do you think Melo can win her first title once she makes a comeback? Sound off in the comments section below.

