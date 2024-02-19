Major AEW star to return after 175+ days and align with The Young Bucks? Looking at the possibility

Former AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is in an incredible spot. He's in one wrestling promotion and is being referenced in another, making him 'over' in two of the biggest wrestling promotions today.

While that is a positive thing, wrestlers being remembered in promotions after they have left may not always be favourable. CM Punk exited the Jacksonville-based company, and not under the best circumstances. There's a chance that one wrestler, who has beef with Punk might return to the Jacksonville-based company and unleash his fury on the Second City Saint's friends.

That wrestler is Jack Perry, formely known as Jungle Boy, who was involved in a real-life feud with Punk that culminated in a skirmish backstage during All In at Wembley Stadium, resulting in Punk's dismissal and Perry's suspension.

All that happened in September to August last year, and with Punk back in WWE, Tony Khan and Creative could create a unique storyline - that of the former AEW Champion's friends being targeted.

The names would be numerous and each would be unique, creating a scenario where multiple storylines and characters would come together in one big, all-encompassing one.

Several wrestlers, including Darby Allin, Danhausen, and FTR could be part of this feud. Allin is himself up for a refresher on his character, now that his tag team partner, Sting, is looking at his retirement match in April, at Revolution. Additionally, FTR's Dax Harwood is a good friend of Punk's as well - creating another storyline right there, and they can always play it out that Cash Wheeler wasn't that good a friend of Punks.

Punk's anti-establishment feud and storyline have been immensely successful, and it would only be a logical next step for Tony Khan to use the remnants of Punk's legacy to create a timeless and interesting wrestling storyline.

The Young Bucks and Darby Allin are already in a major feud in AEW

Darby Allin is the tag team partner of the iconic Sting, and together hold the current World Tag Team Champions in Tony Khan's company. The Young Bucks recently made a comeback in a brand-new avatar.

All hints point at them being the final opponents of Sting who has announced his retirement at AEW: Revolution, In balance hangs the answer to the question, 'Who will be the next AEW World Tag Team Champions?'

What do you think? Can Jack Perry return and make the Anti-Punk stable a success? Tell us in the comments section.