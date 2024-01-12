Big update on whether Sting agreed to Young Bucks possibly being his final opponents in AEW - Reports

A recent report has shed light on Sting's upcoming retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024 and whether he had any say in The Young Bucks being possible opponents to him and Darby Allin at the show.

It's been well-established that the WCW legend would wrestle the final match of his career at Revolution pay-per-view on March 3rd. Since then, fans have been speculating who would take on him and the former TNT Champion at the event.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks confronted Stinger and Darby Allin in the closing seconds of the show. Though no words were exchanged between them, it more or less made it clear what was to come at Revolution 2024.

Now, a report by Fightful Select suggests that Sting had the freedom to determine whom he would step inside the ring with for his retirement match. It was also noted that the former WCW Champion was keen on having a tag team match and that The Young Bucks tease was also planned in advance, with his approval.

Goldberg on trying to be a part of AEW veteran's Sting's retirement match

A couple of weeks back, Goldberg spoke about how influential Sting was to his career, as the two go a long way back during their time together in WCW. The WWE legend also mentioned that he tried being a part of Stinger's final match.

"Sting is the reason why I broke into the business. Sting set a great example. He’s about to retire. I tried to be part of his retirement match. I would not have chosen to get into the world of professional wrestling if it wasn’t for Sting. He was a normal dude who went out and did abnormal things. Wrestling is like being in the circus, it truly is. I never looked at it with much respect, but after I watched him from afar, I realized that I had the ability to go do it," said Goldberg.

It's unclear if Goldberg was in talks with Tony Khan's promotion to feature in his former colleague's final match.

