Former WWE Universal Champion tried to be a part of Sting’s impending retirement in AEW

A certain WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that he tried getting booked for Sting's upcoming retirement match next year. He wanted to do so due to The Icon's impact on his career. This person in question would be Goldberg.

The former WWE champion had been speculated to head to AEW after Tony Khan reportedly had a conversation with him. On the other hand, The Stinger announced when his retirement match would be, which would be in Revolution 2024 in March. His final opponent has not yet been revealed.

While appearing in an interview with Steve & Captain Evil, Goldberg talked about the impact Sting had on him wanting to become a wrestler. He went into detail about how the Hall of Famer's performance in the ring inspired him to want to try to do the same. This prompted him to want to try to be a part of his retirement match.

"Sting is the reason why I broke into the business. Sting set a great example. He’s about to retire. I tried to be part of his retirement match. I would not have chosen to get into the world of professional wrestling if it wasn’t for Sting. He was a normal dude who went out and did abnormal things. Wrestling is like being in the circus, it truly is. I never looked at it with much respect, but after I watched him from afar, I realized that I had the ability to go do it."

Goldberg also talked about The Icon's reputation in and out of the ring. He revealed that his best times in the ring were with Sting. The two shared the ring on several occasions in WCW, in the late 90s and early 2000s.

"He was not only a performer. He had self-respect and he commanded respect. He’s one of the best human beings on the planet, and he set an example for me and I just tried to grab it and run with it and make him proud. I had the best time of my life in the ring with Sting." [H/T WrestlingHeadlines]

Latest update on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg going to AEW

For the majority of the year, Goldberg has been one of the big WWE names that has been speculated to sign with All Elite Wrestling, but no concrete deal had come to fruition.

With the year about to end, what is the latest regarding this? Last week, during a PWInsider Q&A Session, they addressed the possibility of the Hall of Famer heading to AEW. They noted how Tony Khan had indeed talked to him in the past, but reported that there were no new developments.

"Nothing that I am aware of. Tony Khan noted in the past he’s spoken with Goldberg and he’s obviously on good terms with WWE, so you never know. But, nothing on the horizon I am aware." H/T:[RingsideNews]

The WWE Hall of Famer expressing his interest in being a part of Sting's retirement match could be that update regarding his move to AEW that many fans have been waiting for. His openness to doing so may prove to be the reason he could sign with them.

