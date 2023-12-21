Latest update on Goldberg possibly joining AEW - Reports

Former WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg is currently a free agent who many want to see in AEW. However, according to recent reports, the former World Champion has been approached in the past by AEW president Tony Khan

The WWE Hall of Famer has had successful runs in WCW and WWE and has held numerous titles in both companies. The idea of Bill in AEW could do wonders for Tony Khan and bring eyes to the product.

During a PW Insider Q&A session, Goldberg's potential AEW arrival was discussed. It was revealed that Tony Khan had communicated with the former WWE star in the past however, there are no present plans to bring him into the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Nothing that I am aware of. Tony Khan noted in the past he’s spoken with Goldberg and he’s obviously on good terms with WWE, so you never know. But, nothing on the horizon I am aware." H/T:[RingsideNews]

Vince Russo shares his honest thoughts on working with Goldberg

Wrestling veteran and former WCW creative head Vince Russo recently shared his experience working with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Speaking on the Legion of RAW podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo named Goldberg as the star who never made it easy for Russo as a writer. The former WWE head writer claimed that he believed his own hype a little too much.

"The worst pain, bro for me, was just probably Goldberg. I think it was because he just believed his own hype a little bit too much. He wouldn't reject ideas bro, but he never made it easy for me. He's just one of the guys that never made it easy." (56:59 - 57:27)

He further revealed that the former Universal Champion would openly state that he didn't like the ideas presented to him. Russo also noted that no matter the number of people he had worked with, there would always be some who were not going to be easy.

"You just felt that he didn't like it. You know what I mean, bro? Listen man, in my job, I worked with thousands of individuals. Not everyone is going to be easy. People are different, we're all different bro. There are going to be some challenges." (57:40 - 58:04)

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Let us know in the comments below.