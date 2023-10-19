WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was a "pain" to work with, according to veteran; says he believed his own hype (Exclusive)

Goldberg has enjoyed success and domination in the wrestling ring that very few WWE stars have seen. Whether it be during his run in WCW, or his runs in WWE, the star has always been front and center in major storylines, defeating and squashing his opponents, often in seconds. However, industry veteran Vince Russo has spoken about working with the Hall of Famer, and apparently, it was not fun for him.

During Russo's run in WCW between 1999 and 2000, the writer worked with Goldberg, among other stars. His infamous issues with Hulk Hogan are well known, but as it turns out, even other than Hogan, Russo found it difficult to work with Goldberg because of his attitude.

Speaking on Legion of RAW podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo was asked about the star he felt was a pain to work with. He named Goldberg, saying that the WWE Hall of Famer had always believed his own hype a little too much. On top of that, he never made it easy for Russo as a writer.

"The worst pain, bro for me, was just probably Goldberg. I think it was because he just believed his own hype a little bit too much. He wouldn't reject ideas bro, but he never made it easy for me. He's just one of the guys that never made it easy." (56:59 - 57:27)

He went on to say that the star would not vocalize his issues, but would make it clear that he didn't like the ideas he was being presented with. At the same time, Russo reasoned that given the number of people he had worked with, there would always be some who were not going to be easy.

"You just felt that he didn't like it. You know what I mean, bro? Listen man, in my job, I worked with thousands of individuals. Not everyone is going to be easy. People are different, we're all different bro. There are going to be some challenges." (57:40 - 58:04)

Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer is apparently done with WWE, but is open to a retirement match. It remains to be seen how that plays out.

