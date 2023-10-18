"It was just tough to get into it" - Goldberg slams WWE Creative while addressing his last run

Hall of Famer Goldberg recently opened up about his struggles in WWE towards the end of his latest run.

After becoming a star in WCW between 1996 and 2001, Goldberg joined the Stamford-based company in 2003. His first run lasted only a year and saw him hold the World Heavyweight Championship once. Although the Hall of Famer retired from in-ring competition, he returned to WWE in 2016. The 56-year-old had another six-year run as a part-time superstar, during which he held the Universal Championship.

Goldberg last competed in February 2022 when he lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. It was later reported that his contract had expired.

In a recent interview with Chicago Sports Podcast, Goldberg claimed it was difficult to give his best performance towards the end of his last WWE run.

"[What did you try to give your fans every time you stepped in the squared circle?] Early in the career, yeah, I tried to give, always I tried to give everybody my best except, you know, towards the end it was just tough to get into it because it's like, 'Okay, you're wrestling Roman.' And it's Covid, no one in the stands, 'No, you're not wrestling him. You're wrestling Drew [McIntyre] in an hour,' you know. I mean, it's like, it was a different time and things were different towards the end of my tenure. So, to answer that question properly, what I tried to give them every time was a piece of me every single time I went out," he said. [37:15 - 37:52]

Will Goldberg join AEW after leaving WWE?

Over the past few years, AEW has signed several WWE legends and Hall of Famers, including Sting, Billy Gunn, and Chris Jericho. The latest name to be added to that list was Adam Copeland (Edge), who recently joined Tony Khan's promotion after his WWE contract expired.

During a recent photo-op, Goldberg addressed the possibility of him joining AEW. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported what the former Universal Champion said about the subject.

"Goldberg at a photo op was asked about AEW and he said that you never know, and that he’s talked to Tony Khan (which is well known) and said he was less likely to go because 'that douchebag C.M. Punk is gone,' although that sounds like he was more in character than anything," the report stated.

