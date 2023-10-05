WWE Hall of Famer thinks Goldberg was intimidated by 52-year-old star

A WWE Hall of Famer has given his take on why Goldberg and a former WWE Superstar did not get along in WCW. The star in question is Chris Jericho.

Speaking recently on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about the situation between Goldberg and Chris Jericho while watching the September 28, 1998 episode of WCW Monday Nitro.

The WWE Hall of Famer said that Goldberg disrespected Jericho, which The Ocho could not tolerate. Talking about the reasons for disrespect, Bischoff added that Goldberg was intimated by Jericho's in-ring prowess and depth as a performer.

"I think Bill was intimidated by Chris, not in a physical count, not in a real fight, necessarily, but I think Chris was so good and has so much depth, not only as a performer, what he could do tactically in the ring. I mean, he was really, really gifted at an early age, but I think Bill was intimidated by that and Bill's way of dealing with being intimidated is to go into Bill Goldberg mode and shut it all down. That's what happened," Eric Bischoff said. (H/T Wrestling News)

The Veteran said Goldberg was new to professional wrestling and in a learning stage at the time, while Jericho had been in the business for around six years, and this was a cause of insecurity for the former WWE Universal Champion.

Eric Bischoff said that to be involved in a program with Chris Jericho, Goldberg would have had to adapt to his style and work differently. But the 56-year-old was not ready for that. Bischoff said:

"Chris was a great guy is a great guy to this day, and so is Bill, but that doesn't mean that there weren't insecurities at this point in Bill's career, and again, not because Bill had any doubt in his physical ability or his ability as a man, but because he knew he was limited in the ring and Chris wanted to have a match with him and a program with him which would have required that Bill adapt his style and work differently in order to work with a guy like Chris and make it work and make it make sense, and I don't think Bill was ready for that, consciously or maybe it was subconsciously. That's what I think happened." (H/T Wrestling News)

Chris Jericho mocks WWE and predicts Edge's future in AEW

At AEW WrestleDream this past weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Edge (aka Adam Copeland) shocked the professional wrestling world when he debuted in the Jacksonville-based company.

Speaking at the post-show media scrum, Chris Jericho talked about Copeland's love for professional wrestling and predicted a bright future for the 49-year-old in AEW:

"I’ve known Adam since 1995. He loves wrestling. Sometimes, in other places, that love of wrestling kind of gets squashed and warped a bit, maybe. It’s not like that in AEW. "

The former WWE Superstar continued:

"Talking with Adam and seeing him come out to the ring, he’s super stoked and super excited and super motivated. When you’re motivated, that’s when great wrestlers become even better and more legendary. He’s already a great wrestler. He’s a first-round Hall of Famer. Now that he’s motivated again, I think we’re going to see some of the best work Adam Copeland has ever done now here in AEW." [H/T:Fightful]

Adam Copeland will face former TNT Champion Luchasaurus on the October 10 episode of AEW Dynamite.

