Chris Jericho mocks WWE and shares bold prediction about Edge's future: "It’s not like that in AEW"

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently jumped ship and shockingly made his AEW debut at WrestleDream. Chris Jericho has given his take on Adam Copeland's debut and made some predictions about the Rated R Superstar's future in Tony Khan's promotion.

After his appearance at WrestleDream, Tony Khan quickly announced that Adam Copeland has signed with the company and will be having his first match on the October 10th edition of AEW Dynamite against Luchasaurus.

During the AEW WrestleDream post-show media scrum, Chris Jericho was asked to share his thoughts on Copeland joining AEW:

"I’ve known Adam since 1995. He loves wrestling. Sometimes, in other places, that love of wrestling kind of gets squashed and warped a bit, maybe. It’s not like that in AEW. When some of the other guys came, like FTR and Adam Cole and those guys, they couldn’t believe the difference and the vibe of what we have here. Talking with Adam and seeing him come out to the ring, he’s super stoked and super excited and super motivated. When you’re motivated, that’s when great wrestlers become even better and more legendary. He’s already a great wrestler. He’s a first-round Hall of Famer. Now that he’s motivated again, I think we’re going to see some of the best work Adam Copeland has ever done now here in AEW." [H/T:Fightful]

Ric Flair sends a message to WWE Hall of Famer Edge after his AEW debut

Ric Flair has sent a message to Edge after the latter made the jump from WWE and debuted for AEW at WrestleDream.

The Rated R Superstar appeared for a different promotion for the first time after 27 years in WWE. The moment had been anticipated for a while as the star allowed his contract with the sports entertainment giant to expire.

Ric Flair praised the former WWE Champion for helping him get through a ladder match at 55 years of age.

"I Want To Congratulate My Friend @EdgeRatedR On His New Venture In Life! You’ll Go Down In History As One Of The Greatest Of All Times. You And Jeff Hardy Have Done Stuff That Will Never Be Duplicated. You Got Me Through A Ladder Match At 55 Years Of Age! You Basically Wrestled The Ladder Until You Got Me To My Blade, And Then I Found A Level Of Comfort. Nothing But Respect! You Are A Class Act! Always Remember That! WOOOOO!" Ric Flair wrote.

