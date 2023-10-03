Tony Khan to bring back WWE legend after 494 days and align with Adam Copeland (fka Edge)? Looking at the possibility

Tony Khan made one of the most iconic decisions of his short career when he signed Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, to AEW.

The Rated-R Superstar made his AEW debut at WrestleDream on Sunday, where he prevented his former tag team partner, Christian Cage, from beating down Darby Allin and Sting.

Edge is fully settled as a babyface, given his actions on his debut. Christian, to his credit, stayed in character and did not flinch, even for one second, not even at the media scrum. Even when he was asked to talk about Edge’s debut, he said that he does not have any friends in the industry apart from Luchasaurus.

However, with Christian continuing to be a dastardly heel, and given that he also has backup in Luchasaurus and now Nick Wayne, there is only one way that Adam could counter that.

It is quite possible that Tony Khan could bring in a former WWE name that was last seen in AEW 494 days ago. The name in question is none other than Gangrel.

Gangrel’s last appearance in AEW was when he was beaten up by The Young Bucks, only to be rescued by the Hardy Boyz.

How can Edge take the help of Gangrel?

Gangrel was one of the first inspirations for Edge and Christian when they started their journeys in WWE in the 1990s. In more ways than one, Gangrel was instrumental in helping to mold their careers.

While he is a legendary figure, Gangrel is also one of the most feared heels in wrestling. He was the leader of The Brood that scared the living daylights out of WWE stars. But during his last appearance, even though he aligned himself with the bad guys in The Young Bucks, he was saved by Matt and Jeff Hardy.

That would undoubtedly have flicked a switch inside his head, and Edge could use that to his advantage. With Christian Cage going to extreme lengths to almost jeopardize Darby Allin’s career, Copeland can bring in Gangrel to help knock some sense into Cage’s head.

Expand Tweet

If they are successful in changing Christian’s mind, Adam and Captain Charisma could form their iconic tag team one more time. It would be even more dangerous as they will have Gangrel as their manager this time.

A Brood reunion in AEW is one possible way to call the curtain on three of the most iconic names in wrestling history.

Do you think Adam Copeland will bring Gangrel to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.