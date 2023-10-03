Ric Flair becomes emotional; sends Edge a tear-jerking message after he leaves WWE to join AEW

Ric Flair has sent Edge a message after a major change in his career, leaving WWE for AEW. The star's transformation shocked a lot of fans and wrestlers alike.

The WWE Hall of Famer debuted at AEW WrestleDream, appearing for a different promotion for the first time after 27 years in WWE. The moment was one that fans had come to expect after the star allowed his contract with WWE to expire, but it was still something no one thought they would see.

Flair is known for being emotional, and the message he sent Edge was heartbreaking. Congratulating him for finding his place in AEW after leaving WWE, he talked about the Rated R Superstar's career and even talked about how the star had helped him get through a whole ladder match, although he had been 55 at the time.

Ric Flair said Edge wrestled the ladder until he got the 55-year-old to his blade, which was when the star was finally comfortable. He called him a class act, asking him to remember that in what was a very emotional post.

"I Want To Congratulate My Friend @EdgeRatedR On His New Venture In Life! You’ll Go Down In History As One Of The Greatest Of All Times. You And Jeff Hardy Have Done Stuff That Will Never Be Duplicated. You Got Me Through A Ladder Match At 55 Years Of Age! You Basically Wrestled The Ladder Until You Got Me To My Blade, And Then I Found A Level Of Comfort. Nothing But Respect! You Are A Class Act! Always Remember That! WOOOOO!" Ric Flair wrote.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see what the Rated R Superstar's AEW run will look like. However, at least it seems he has Ric Flair's support.

What was your reaction when Edge showed up in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

