Goldberg ridiculed by WWE Hall of Famer for undeserving push

Goldberg is widely considered to be one of the top names in the wrestling business, especially in WWE. The former Universal Champion had an incredible undefeated run in the Stamford-based promotion between 2003 to 2004. Prior to this, he even found similar success in WCW.

Ted DiBiase, Sr. believes Goldberg is not worthy of the position he was put in over the years. While the Hall of Famer does not hold any personal grudge against the veteran, he just feels the latter is simply not a "great talent" by any means.

Speaking on his podcast Everybody's Got A Pod, Ted DiBiase, Sr. pointed out Goldberg's flaws when asked by a fan about his opinion. The WWE legend got candid, stating that while the former Universal Champion only did what anybody would have if given the opportunity:

"As a person, I have nothing against Goldberg. I don’t know that he was ever worthy of the position he was given [...] I just don’t know that it works. I don’t have anything against the guy, more power to him, if you get a shot take it. I don’t see him as far as wrestling goes, a great talent in any way." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

The legend was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 and has since sporadically appeared for the global juggernaut. Last year, though, he made headlines when he accused Vince McMahon of breaking a promise.

Have we seen the last of Goldberg on WWE TV?

At Elimination Chamber in February 2022, Goldberg challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief retained his belt in a six-minute contest. This was the last time the veteran competed for the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the Grillin' JR podcast, WWE veteran and current AEW personality Jim Ross recalled Vince McMahon's meeting with WCW legend Goldberg prior to the latter's signing with WWE.

"I think he liked him, you know Bill [Goldberg] had a lot of the same baggage, if you want to use that term, that sounds so negative. But guys that don’t grow up in the business… he did not watch wrestling. So, he knew who I was and we had a decent relationship in that respect, but I think Vince was probably underwhelmed of Bill’s lack of product knowledge."

JR continued:

"But he [McMahon] sure as hell liked the way he looked and he was intelligent and articulate. I remember that meeting, it was just, we didn’t have a… Our system wasn’t good and Goldberg was expecting big money. We weren’t ready to give out big money to neophytes, so to speak.”

The Hall of Famer reportedly took a shot at CM Punk when asked about signing with AEW. Read more here.

What are your feelings on Goldberg, and do you believe the veteran will resurface on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.