Vince McMahon's opinion of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg reportedly disclosed 

According to AEW personality Jim Ross, Goldberg had apparently been in touch with WWE and Vince McMahon before his run in WCW started.

Da Man had an exceptionally star-studded career in the Stamford-based promotion. He once held the title of WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and the Universal Champion twice in his sporadic runs with the company.

Despite the 55 year old's success, McMahon was not impressed enough to sign him. According to AEW veteran Jim Ross, Goldberg was not signed by Vince McMahon despite the former approaching WWE first. Ross let this slip while speaking on a recent episode of the Grillin JR podcast

“I think he liked him, you now Bill [Goldberg] had a lot of the same baggage, if you want to use that term, that sounds so negative. But guys that don’t grow up in the business… he did not watch wrestling. So, he knew who I was and we had a decent relationship in that respect, but I think Vince was probably underwhelmed of Bill’s lack pf product knowledge. But he [McMahon] sure as he*l liked the way he looked and he was intelligent and articulate. I remember that meeting, it was just, we didn’t have a… Our system wasn’t good and Goldberg was expecting big money. We weren’t ready to give out big money to neophytes, so to speak.” (0:22 - 1:11)

The WWE Hall of Famer will reportedly become a Free Agent soon

A surprising report about Goldberg's future has recently surfaced, giving rise to speculation about his career.

WWE and Goldberg have not yet reached an agreement that would keep him with the legendary promotion, claims Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. His current contract has no matches left on it and expires at the end of the year.

Recent speculations claimed that Goldberg had signed a new contract with the organization, but Sapp stated in his report that this information would be "news to his reps that negotiate those kind of deals." However, the possibility of him re-signing has not been ruled out.

As of now, it remains to be seen what Goldberg's next step will be.

