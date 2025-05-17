Major AEW star to return after 369-days as a heel & reunite with FTR at Double or Nothing? Exploring the possibility

At AEW Double or Nothing, FTR could find themselves in an interesting match with formidable opponents. They pull off a swerve and reunite with a major star at the pay-per-view.
Wardlow is a name that is familiar to the former WWE duo, seeing as they worked together in The Pinnacle a few years ago. This was a group that MJF formed to counter Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. Since disbanding, they have not worked with the former TNT Champion.
Currently, FTR is feuding with Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness, and this could go on until Double or Nothing. To serve as their henchman, Stokely Hathaway may have made a deal with Wardlow to bring him in and reunite with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. He could provide them with an assist during a potential match at the pay-per-view.
Double or Nothing, on May 25, 2025, could be his first appearance in AEW since May 22, 2024, after 369 days. Last year, the star was part of The Undisputed Kingdom and was ringside for the matches. A recent report has talked about him returning to the promotion this year and it seems that chances are high.
Why has Wardlow been away from AEW?
Mr. Mayhem has not competed in an AEW ring for over a year now, as his last match was at Dynamite: Big Business in March last year. He challenged Samoa Joe for the world title, but fell short.
Many have wondered where he has been since then and why he hasn't been competing. Dave Meltzer reported a few weeks ago that his hiatus has been due to knee surgery. He did not provide any more details regarding this or a possible timeline for his return.
Wardlow is someone who has had shaky bookings over the past few years. While it did not work out the last time he aligned with a faction, he could have a better experience now with one of the best tag teams in the world.