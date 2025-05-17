  • home icon
  Major AEW star to return after 369-days as a heel & reunite with FTR at Double or Nothing? Exploring the possibility

By Enzo Curabo
Modified May 17, 2025 02:57 GMT
FTR won the tag team title multiple times [photo: AEW Official Website]

At AEW Double or Nothing, FTR could find themselves in an interesting match with formidable opponents. They pull off a swerve and reunite with a major star at the pay-per-view.

Wardlow is a name that is familiar to the former WWE duo, seeing as they worked together in The Pinnacle a few years ago. This was a group that MJF formed to counter Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. Since disbanding, they have not worked with the former TNT Champion.

Currently, FTR is feuding with Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness, and this could go on until Double or Nothing. To serve as their henchman, Stokely Hathaway may have made a deal with Wardlow to bring him in and reunite with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. He could provide them with an assist during a potential match at the pay-per-view.

Double or Nothing, on May 25, 2025, could be his first appearance in AEW since May 22, 2024, after 369 days. Last year, the star was part of The Undisputed Kingdom and was ringside for the matches. A recent report has talked about him returning to the promotion this year and it seems that chances are high.

Why has Wardlow been away from AEW?

Mr. Mayhem has not competed in an AEW ring for over a year now, as his last match was at Dynamite: Big Business in March last year. He challenged Samoa Joe for the world title, but fell short.

Many have wondered where he has been since then and why he hasn't been competing. Dave Meltzer reported a few weeks ago that his hiatus has been due to knee surgery. He did not provide any more details regarding this or a possible timeline for his return.

Wardlow is someone who has had shaky bookings over the past few years. While it did not work out the last time he aligned with a faction, he could have a better experience now with one of the best tag teams in the world.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Debottam Saha
