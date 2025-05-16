Many AEW stars have been missing in action over the past several months, and fans have been speculating about their return to the company. However, a recent update has shed light on the status of one particularly controversial name and two other top stars.

Fightful recently reported during a recent Q&A session with Sean Ross Sapp that Jack Perry is expected to return to television through the end of 2025, with his return likelihood rated at "90 percent or higher." Perry, who was indefinitely suspended due to a backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In 2023, was next seen in NJPW, where he tore up his AEW contract.

Perry eventually returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion at Dynasty in April 2024, aligning with The Elite and helping the Young Bucks capture the vacant World Tag Team Titles. In his latest run, the erstwhile Jungle Boy even captured the TNT Championship before losing it to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear. Perry hasn't been seen on All Elite Wrestling programming since.

The update also touched on Wardlow, who has been absent from AEW due to a knee injury that required surgery. While his exact return date remains unclear, Sean has stated that the reason behind his absence is "well-understood" internally, and his return is considered highly likely, also rated at "90 percent or more."

Meanwhile, the outlook for Britt Baker is a bit more uncertain. The former Women’s World Champion has not been seen on TV since November 2024. While she remains under contract and has made public appearances, including WrestleCon during WrestleMania 41 weekend, her future status remains less clear. Still, she’s believed to have a "60 percent chance" of returning before the end of 2025.

AEW star gave a rare insight during absence

Last month, AEW’s Jack Perry offered a rare glimpse into his life outside the ring amidst his continued absence from television. The former TNT Champion has not appeared on programming since his match against Yota Tsuji earlier this year.

While the reason behind his hiatus remains unclear, fans got an unexpected update when Perry posted a video on Instagram showing himself crafting knives by hand.

To this day, this remains his last post on his Instagram.

