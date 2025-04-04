Britt Baker reacts after her next appearance gets officially confirmed

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, has been absent from AEW television for a long time, but she's about to make an appearance during WrestleMania week. The former AEW Women's World Champion was just announced to be appearing at this year's WrestleCon, and she's now provided a reaction on social media.

Ad

Fans have been concerned about The Doctor's status ever since reports emerged of backstage heat with MJF last year. Baker has been absent for months, but her fans will get to see her at WrestleCon, where she'll be appearing for photo ops on April 17-19.

Baker reacted to the announcement on X/Twitter. She posted the advertisement for her appearance and included a waving emoji for her fans, as seen below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Update on Britt Baker's status amid extended absence

Before returning to action last year, Dr. Britt Baker had been out of action for months with an injury. However, her 2024 run didn't last long, as she only wrestled four matches. Her only major feud during that time was with Mercedes Mone. Baker lost her bid for The CEO's TBS Championship at AEW All In last August.

Ad

With her current hiatus reaching the five-month mark, fans have been wondering whether the AEW original is on her way out of the company. However, a recent report revealed that her contract still has plenty of time on it.

"Despite the online speculation, we can confirm Britt Baker is still signed by AEW and will remain under contract for quite some time," said Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select.

Dr. Baker is a foundational talent for AEW and a former Women's World Champion. Although the company's women's division has grown by leaps and bounds since her run on top, many fans are still hoping to see The Doctor return to action in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More