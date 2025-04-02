Big update on Britt Baker's status amid her AEW absence [Reports]

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW programming since November last year. The fans are concerned that she might have had a falling out with All Elite President Tony Khan.

Ad

The former AEW Women's World Champion last performed in the Jacksonville-based company on the November 13, 2024, edition of Dynamite, where she defeated Penelope Ford in a singles match at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Last year, Baker had a backstage altercation with MJF and his girlfriend, Alicia Atout. She was suspended for some time after the incident. Since then, the fans have been worried about The D.M.D's status with AEW. Some believe that she and Tony Khan might have had some differences, resulting in her prolonged absence from All Elite TV.

Ad

Trending

Popular wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp recently provided a major update on Baker's absence from AEW. Speaking on the Fightful Select podcast, he stated that despite all the speculation, The Doctor is still with AEW and is expected to stay for a long while.

“Despite the online speculation, we can confirm Britt Baker is still signed by AEW and will remain under contract for quite some time.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

Ad

Britt Baker paid tribute to Saraya after the latter left AEW

Like Britt Baker, Saraya has been absent from AEW since last year. But she recently announced that she has parted ways with the company. Following the announcement, The Doctor paid tribute to The Anti-Diva by sharing a black heart emoji on her X (fka Twitter) account.

Expand Tweet

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the former WWE Divas Champion discussed her decision to leave AEW. She stated that her primary goal in AEW was not to become the face of the women's division but to uplift it by putting over other talents. The star felt like she had accomplished her job and was ready to start a new venture in life. Many speculate that the former Paige is on her way back to the WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback