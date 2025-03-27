Saraya sends a two-word message to Britt Baker after leaving AEW

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Mar 27, 2025 15:16 GMT
Saraya (Left) and Britt Baker (Right) (Image via Saraya
Saraya joined AEW in September 2022 after her contract with WWE expired earlier that year. Even though her run in Tony Khan's company was underwhelming, the 32-year-old held the AEW Women's World Title once. She won this prestigious championship in a four-way match against then-champion Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, and Toni Storm at All In 2023.

The former Paige recently announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling. During her time in the Tony Khan-led company, she had battles with several top names. One of them is former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker. Nevertheless, the two wrestlers seemingly have immense mutual admiration and respect.

When Baker learned about the former Anti-Diva's departure, she paid tribute to the English pro wrestler by posting a picture from one of their interactions inside the squared circle on her social media accounts. In response, the former WWE star reposted this photo on her Instagram stories and sent a two-word message to The D.M.D.

"Love you!'' she wrote.
Saraya responds to Britt Baker! [Image via her IG handle]
Why did Saraya leave AEW?

After announcing her departure from All Elite Wrestling, Saraya appeared on Busted Open Radio and explained the reason for her exit. The former world champion said that when she signed with the company, she did not desire to become the face of its women's division; she only wanted to ''put girls over!''

Eventually, the erstwhile Paige realized that there was nothing more left for her to do, adding that she felt that she no longer belonged to AEW.

"I didn't want to be the top dog or the face or anything. That wasn't my... that's not what I wanted. What I wanted to do was put girls over, if that helped them in any way. That's all I wanted to do. And I feel, like, I was coming to the end of that. There wasn't very much left I could do. I don't think there was a place for me anymore in there," she said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The former Anti-Diva's last match in the promotion was a four-way bout against Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, and Nyla Rose in October 2024.

