Britt Baker reacts after Saraya officially leaves AEW

Saraya just announced her departure from AEW. Britt Baker has now reacted to this news. The former Anti-Diva joined AEW in September 2022 and was immediately thrust into a feud with The Doctor. She later captured the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2023.

However, the 32-year-old's run in the Jacksonville-based promotion went downhill after she lost the title. She wasn't involved in many important storylines. Her failure to regain the title didn't help her either. The erstwhile Paige had been absent from AEW TV since October 2024.

Recently, the former WWE star shocked the world when she announced on her brand new podcast, Rulebreakers with Saraya, that she had left All Elite Wrestling. Following this, Britt Baker took to X (FKA Twitter) to react to her now-former colleague's departure.

"🖤, @Saraya!"

Check out her post below:

Saraya is open to making her WWE return

Saraya worked in WWE from 2011 to 2022. She got her big break in the company's developmental brand, where she won the NXT Women's Championship. The English professional wrestler then made it to the main roster, where she captured the Divas Title on her first night.

The erstwhile Paige also played a pivotal part in the women's revolution. Sadly, she stepped away from the ring after suffering a serious neck injury at a house show in December 2017. The veteran departed the company in June 2022 and turned All Elite later that year, eventually returning to in-ring duties.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the former Anti-Diva said that she still loved WWE and that she only joined Tony Khan's company because of her brother. The English pro wrestler also said that she would love to return to the Stamford-based promotion if ''something fun'' came up in the future.

"That was like a big thing, I just wanted him to be a success in wrestling, you know? I love WWE, and I would absolutely—if there was something that they needed from me which was exciting, I would definitely go there. Yeah, absolutely, it would be silly not to. If there’s an opportunity to do something fun, hell yeah, I’ll jump on board!” she said. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Paige.

