"They raised me" - Massive AEW star confirms interest in WWE return after 3 years

Numerous former WWE stars are currently signed to AEW. Most have been immensely successful in the Tony Khan-owned company. However, a few have had underwhelming runs.

Ad

One of All Elite Wrestling's most popular stars is Saraya. From 2011 to 2022, she was a WWE star. In the Stamford-based company, the erstwhile Paige won the NXT Women's Championship once and the Divas Championship twice. Even though it has been several years since she left the company, the English professional wrestler is immensely attached to her former workplace.

The 32-year-old turned All Elite in September 2022 and later went on to win the AEW Women's World Championship. However, Saraya has been absent since October 2024. Her AEW contract will end in September of this year, and the veteran is set to take a break from pro wrestling to focus on other projects. Nevertheless, she has massive admiration for her previous employers, and in a new interview with Booker T and Brad Gilmore's Hall of Fame podcast, the former Anti-Diva revealed that she was open to a comeback in the future.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, so I love WWE, and I don’t have any negative feelings towards them. I mean, they raised me; they saved me a lot. I just appreciate them so much, and the idea of going somewhere else was only because of the potential of my brother being there," she said.

Saraya continued:

"That was like a big thing, I just wanted him to be a success in wrestling, you know? I love WWE, and I would absolutely—if there was something that they needed from me which was exciting, I would definitely go there. Yeah, absolutely, it would be silly not to. If there’s an opportunity to do something fun, hell yeah, I’ll jump on board!” [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Ad

Former WWE star Saraya recently praised reigning AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm

In a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, The Outcasts leader said that she was a huge fan of her former stablemate and reigning AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm.

"She's one of the best promos and characters, I think, of all time," she said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It will be interesting to see if Saraya and Storm battle inside the squared circle before the former's AEW contract expires.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE