Saraya (fka Paige) makes a huge announcement on AEW future

Saraya (fka Paige) has made a huge announcement on her AEW future, and this is one that could have ramifications moving forward. The fans will be waiting with bated breath for this.

The former WWE star moved to AEW in September 2022 and has since established herself as a top star in the women’s division. During her time with the company, she has not had a lot of success, but the one thing that stands out is her winning the Women’s World Championship at All In at Wembley Stadium.

She has now gone on record to speak out about her future with AEW and said that she only has a few months left on her contract. In an interview with TMZ, Saraya said:

“My contract is up with AEW in September, so I don’t know. Maybe I’ll stay with them, maybe not, I don’t know.” [H/T Fightful]

Saraya reveals she loves WWE

In the same interview, Saraya revealed her love for her former company, WWE, and said that she will always be grateful to the Stamford-based promotion for making her into what she is today.

“I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me, they gave me my career and I'm just appreciative of that. One day, who knows, [but] I love my time in AEW.”

It is interesting to note that she had to retire during her time in WWE as she suffered a severe neck injury. She later took on a managerial and backstage role but was not allowed to wrestle during her time in the Stamford-based promotion.

It was only after coming to AEW that she was able to get back in the ring and do what she loves best. In the event she does indeed go back to WWE after her current contract with AEW expires, it will be fascinating to see if she will be allowed back into the ring to wrestle again.

