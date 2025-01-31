“I love WWE” - Major AEW star teases return to former company ahead of contract expiry

Former WWE Superstar Saraya has just shocked the wrestling world. The former Paige could be ready to return to WWE after leaving AEW later this year, but first, she has unfinished business to squash from a previous controversy. Tony Khan and the AEW crew have been criticized for Saraya's All Elite run, which could lead to another major gain for Triple H and his team, according to the star herself.

The Anti-Diva made history by joining World Wrestling Entertainment at age 19 and going on to become the youngest-ever Women's Champion at 21. She was forced to retire from a neck injury in December 2017 and left WWE in July 2022 when her contract expired, to join AEW. Now known as Saraya, the third-generation wrestler debuted for AEW at Grand Slam just 76 days later, then made a surprising in-ring return at Full Gear to defeat Britt Baker. She went on to hold the Women's World Championship for 44 days in 2023.

Saraya is now facing potential free agency in 2025 but has just declared she has big plans for the year. She recently spoke with TMZ and revealed that her AEW contract is set to expire in September. The 32-year-old said she and WWE ended things on good terms, and she still keeps up with the product. The Outcasts member expressed interest in returning to her former employer but said she loves being with AEW right now.

"I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me, they gave me my career and I'm just appreciative of that. One day, who knows, [but] I love my time in AEW," Saraya said.

TMZ confirmed that Saraya asked for time away from the All Elite storylines but is ready to return when the time is right. No timeframe was given, but she expressed interest in locking up with the current TBS Champion, Mercedes Moné. The two-time Divas Champion said she'd love to get revenge on the former Sasha Banks for injuring her neck in December 2017, which led to her previous retirement.

"It's wrestling, it happens, but, coming back, I feel like it would be real great to face off against her," Saraya said.

Saraya worked 11 AEW matches in 2024 and one match for her family's WAW promotion in the UK. This is down from 15 in 2023, after the one return match in 2022. The inaugural NXT Women's Champion last worked on October 8 in a Dynamite Fatal 4 Way with Jamie Hayter, Nyla Rose, and winner Willow Nightingale. This was two weeks after her last singles match, a Saraya's Rules loss to Hayter at Collision Grand Slam.

AEW and WWE stars expected to jump ship

World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling have gone back and forth in various ways since Tony Khan's company launched in 2019. There were the so-called Wednesday Night Wars, but there have also been several related talent acquisitions.

Malakai Black is the biggest name expected to return to WWE from AEW in the near future. The former Aleister Black is expected to make his comeback within the next month or so, joining wife Zelina Vega with his former employer.

Alexa Bliss is now rumored to be headed to AEW from WWE. The former RAW Women's Champion was expected to return from a planned hiatus soon, but a new contract dispute between the two sides was just uncovered today. This has led to an increase in chatter on WWE's Five Feet of Fury possibly signing with Tony Khan.

