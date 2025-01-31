"Welcome to AEW," "Alexa is Elite" - Fans erupt after reports of Alexa Bliss possibly leaving WWE emerge

AEW is potentially set to hire Alexa Bliss, according to the rumor mill. An unfortunate update on the WWE future of the multi-time champion has just emerged, fueling immense speculation on another big talent acquisition by Tony Khan and AEW.

The Goddess of WWE may be on her way out of the only pro wrestling company she's ever worked for. Bliss has been on a planned hiatus since late January 2023, which included the arrival of her first child after she and singer Ryan Cabrera tied the knot months before her last match. She has kept in touch with the WWE Universe, updating fans on her life and making it clear she wanted to return.

Sources revealed today that Bliss and WWE officials are "far apart" on agreeing to financial terms for her new contract, so much so that a deal may never be reached, which would eventually put the 33-year-old into free agency. Bliss was set to return to RAW on January 13 with The Wyatt Sicks, but a return deal could not be reached. Bliss' contract has been extended to make up for injury time.

Bliss potentially leaving WWE for AEW has caused a stir among fans online. There seems to be a majority of positive thoughts on the matter from the All Elite side, with many fans just happy to have her, or potentially have her coming in. While countless fans have expressed doubt about Bliss leaving WWE, others seem convinced that the 2018 Money In the Bank winner is set to become All Elite.

Below are a few of those reactions:

"Welcome to Aew !!" a fan wrote.

"Alexa is Elite," declared a fan.

Bliss has a history with several current AEW stars, including Saraya (fka Paige), and current TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, the erstwhile Sasha Banks. Fans on social media are already plotting her first All Elite feuds, with many naming first-time-ever matches with names like Britt Baker, Toni Storm, and Hikaru Shida.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

"Britt Baker for Alexa, who says no?" wrote another fan.

"Listen is simple, MONE is in ALL In celebrating like she does........Lights go out.....," commented one fan.

AEW Dynamite to feature anticipated match

All Elite Wrestling is set to return to Atlanta, Georgia for the first time in five years. Next week's Dynamite will air live from Gateway Center Arena, and ROH TV matches will also be taped.

AEW has announced just one match for Wednesday's Dynamite: Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland. The company has been building to the match for weeks, and it seems to be highly anticipated.

Dynamite will mark the third Swerve vs. Ricochet singles bout. Ricochet won their first, on April 1, 2017, at a TWR event. Strickland then won the rematch on October 5, 2017, at an MLW event.

