Tony Khan to deal a big blow to Triple H by officially signing 9-time WWE champion? Analyzing the possibility

Tony Khan is rumored to make another major signing. AEW fans and the WWE Universe are buzzing in a major way today after it was revealed one of the most beloved superstars may be done with the company ahead of a rumored return. There's now talk of Khan snatching another talent from Triple H and Nick Khan. This would be one of the biggest All Elite signings ever, and chances are increasing.

Alexa Bliss joined WWE in May 2013 with no pro wrestling experience. The former cheerleader and fitness competitor debuted later that summer, and finally made her in-ring debut in May 2014. She was called to the main roster in July 2016, and since then has become a top fan favorite with six singles championship reigns, and three tag team reigns. She also won Money In the Bank in 2018 and cashed in that same night for her most recent women's championship victory.

WWE's Five Feet of Fury has not wrestled since failing to dethrone Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble. She immediately went on a planned hiatus as she had dealt with some health issues. In May, she and singer Ryan Cabrera, her now-husband, announced that they were expecting their first child - a daughter named Hendrix who arrived in November 2023.

Rumors on Bliss' return recently picked up, but a different narrative emerged in recent weeks when it was indicated that Alexa would not be affiliated with The Wyatt Sicks after all.

The WWE Universe has waited patiently for Bliss' in-ring return, and the 33-year-old herself has made it clear that she wanted to make a comeback, but the decision was not up to her.

It was reported today, via the Wrestling Observer, that Bliss and WWE officials were far from agreeing on contract terms, so "far enough apart" that a new deal may never happen, which would send WWE's second Women's Triple Crown Champion into free agency. This led to an increase in obvious speculation on Bliss potentially signing with Tony Khan's promotion.

Bliss was reportedly scheduled to return on the January 13 RAW in San Jose, with The Wyatt Sicks, but plans fell through as the two sides were unable to agree on financial details of the new contract.

The Sicks were then moved to SmackDown, which reportedly would have happened anyway. AEW fans point to how Tony Khan often does not hold back on pay and perks for his incoming talents, which may be a draw to Bliss as she continues to raise her family with her famous husband.

The Goddess of WWE could very well become a top star of AEW. While Bliss joining the All Elite roster would open the door to potential first-time-ever opponents such as Julia Hart, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter, there's also the possibility of Bliss working with a few faces that are familiar to her.

She had a storied WWE past with the erstwhile Sasha Banks, now known as TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. Alexa has also worked with names such as Athena, Saraya, and Ruby Soho.

Wrestling fans seem to think there's a real possibility of Bliss joining AEW, and if backstage reports are credible, then sources also believe it could happen soon. Bliss reportedly wanted a "brand new" contract with more benefits and higher pay, while WWE wanted to keep the current deal, which was already extended recently due to injury time away.

Free agency could be the perfect time for Tony Khan to swoop in and make another major talent acquisition as AEW moves forward in its seventh year. Tony Khan is likely losing Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) to WWE, and picking up Bliss may help offset the loss of some of that star power.

Tony Khan books loaded AEW Collision

Tomorrow's AEW Collision was taped earlier this week in Huntsville, Alabama with fallout from Homecoming. AEW President Tony Khan has booked the following loaded lineup:

Toni Storm will speak

The Beast Mortos will be in action

Max Caster issues Open Challenge

Taya Valkyrie vs. Harley Cameron

The Learning Tree vs. The Outrunners

Hook and Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian

TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Kyle O'Reilly

Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Kyle O'Reilly Mid-South Street Fight: FTR vs. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta

AEW will be at Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta for next week's Dynamite. Tony Khan will then take Collision to the Fort Bend County Epicenter in Houston for a live episode next weekend.

