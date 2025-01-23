Alexa Bliss shares concerning message amid WWE return speculation

The WWE future of Alexa Bliss has been one of the hottest topics of discussion for almost two years now. The multi-time champion is back in the headlines amid talk of her eventual World Wrestling Entertainment comeback, but now Bliss is going viral for a more concerning matter at home.

Los Angeles County was devastated by multiple fires earlier this month, which caused widespread historic destruction. The citizens of SoCal were hit with another catastrophe today when a fast-moving fire broke out, forcing evacuations of more than 30,000 people, labeled the Hughes Fire. Local fire departments in the area have been working for hours to contain the incident.

Bliss took to Instagram today with a photo from her backyard, taken by a friend who apparently went to her home to check on it and retrieve a few belongings. The fire, fueled by strong winds, can be seen in the background. The 33-year-old mother-of-one shared a message with the photo and thanked her friend for saving her wedding dress.

"Another fire. [face with peeking eye emoji] From our backyard. Thank you @_trevorbell_ for grabbing my wedding dress. [heart emoji] Everyone please be safe," Alexa Bliss wrote in the screenshot below.

Screenshot of Alexa Bliss' post on Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Alexa Bliss on Instagram)

Bliss has not wrestled since Royal Rumble 2023, where she unsuccessfully challenged then-RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The Ohio native has reiterated to fans that while she does want to return, she added that she does not make the final decision to actually bring her back into the fold.

WWE supporting aid for Southern California fire victims

World Wrestling Entertainment and the Red Cross often partner to spread awareness and raise money during various tragedies. The iconic international brands are now teaming up to help victims of the massive wildfires in Southern California this month.

Officials recently called on the WWE Universe to help support the efforts by visiting wwe.me/redcross. A promo video has aired on all company programming.

"WWE is supporting the American Red Cross and their relief efforts for those impacted by the raging wildfires in California. Visit wwe.me/redcross to support today," wrote the company on YouTube.

The Stamford-based promotion has helped with California wildfire incidents in the past, including in 2018 when they visited Los Angeles for Survivor Series and Takeover. The company was in Los Angeles earlier this month for the RAW Netflix premiere and NXT New Year's Evil.

