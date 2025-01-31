  • home icon
  Alexa Bliss might never return to WWE again - Reports

Alexa Bliss might never return to WWE again - Reports

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Jan 31, 2025 14:58 GMT
Alexa Blis is a multi-time WWE champion [Image credits - WWE's YouTube channel]

A recent report has shed light on the ongoing situation between Alexa Bliss and WWE amid rumors of the two sides not being on the same page. As per the report, there's a chance a new deal between the 33-year-old star and Stamford-based promotion might not come to fruition due to the disagreements.

Bliss has been away from WWE for more than two years now, with her last match going down at Royal Rumble 2023 against Bianca Belair. While the former RAW Women's Champion's sabbatical was due to her becoming a mother and later facing medical issues, fans soon became concerned about her status with the company. A few days ago, rumors began floating about how her return with The Wyatt Sicks was scrapped.

Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shared another disappointing update on the situation. He noted that Alexa Bliss and WWE were "far enough apart" that a new deal might never see the light of the day.

This new update is rather unfortunate and could be a dampener for fans hoping to see the popular star return ahead of WrestleMania 41. It now remains to be seen how things pan out and if either of the parties addresses the situation publicly anytime soon.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
