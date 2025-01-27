3-time WWE champion to help Mariah May retain the AEW Women's Title at Grand Slam 2025? Analyzing the possibility

AEW has booked a blockbuster match for its Australia debut. Friends turned foes Toni Storm and Mariah May will do battle once again, with May's Women's World Championship on the line in front of Storm's home country. The champion's heelish ways fuel rumors about what she might have in store for the challenger, including a potential favor from a top former WWE champion.

After betraying her mentor, The Glamour dethroned The Timeless One at All In 2024 in London, ending the latter's third championship reign at 281 days. Strom then went on hiatus and worked some matches in Japan, Stardom, and CMLL, while May became a fighting champion, taking on all challengers. Toni returned to AEW with her Rockstar character, forgetting her Timeless run due to amnesia. Two weeks ago, she won the Casino Gauntlet and became the new number-one contender for the AEW Women's World Title at the big Grand Slam: Australia event.

The blonde grapplers faced off on Saturday's Homecoming special, and despite May's disrespect, Storm continued labeling herself as the champion's biggest fan. They hugged, but Mariah slapped and attacked Toni with her title. However, as the champion was heading back, the New Zealand-born star switched back to her Timeless persona, declaring this to be the performance of a lifetime and promising to destroy her former ally.

The Fighting Princess is expected to have some trick up her sleeve to counter Storm's momentum and the energy she will get from the home crowd at the Grand Slam. One potential direction would see May call in a favor from a fellow UK star, Saraya. There's a history between all three women that goes back to the early days of Mariah's All Elite run.

The Anti-Diva and Harley Cameron, as The Outcasts, battled Toni and Mariah last May on Dynamite. Saraya and Mariah exchanged singles victories in the following weeks. However, now that The Glamour is just as much of a heel as The Outcasts, it could be time for her and the former two-time Divas Champion to link up for similar interests.

Saraya and Storm also have a history. After signing with AEW in 2022, the former Paige worked with Toni and later formed the OG Outcasts faction alongside Ruby Soho. However, the former NXT UK Women's Champion turned on her stablemates and challenged The Anti Diva at Grand Slam 2023. The English star ended up retaining the Women's World Championship. Their next one-on-one bout came on Dynamite last August, where The Timeless One retained over the former NXT Women's Champion Saraya in the UK.

Saraya has not wrestled since AEW's Title Tuesday Dynamite on October 8, 2024, where she participated in a number-one contender's Four Way won by Willow Nightingale, which also featured Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose. Her last singles bout came on September 25, 2024, which was a loss to Hayter at Grand Slam Collision, held under Saraya's Rules.

Match for next week's AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will invade Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, GA, on February 5 for a live Dynamite. This will be AEW's first trip to The ATL in five years.

AEW has announced Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland as the first match for next week's Dynamite. The company is billing this bout as two top talents waging war on the worldwide stage as both look to bounce back into contention for the World Championship.

The first AEW Dynamite of February 2025 will mark the third Ricochet vs. Swerve singles bout. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion won in April 2017 at a TWR event in Orlando, while Strickland won again six months later at MLW One-Shot.

