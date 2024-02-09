"It went t*ts up" - Toni Storm breaks silence on major AEW betrayal

The current AEW Women's World Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm finally opens up on betraying her former partners before becoming the best version of herself.

"Timeless" Toni Storm is undoubtedly one of the best characters in pro wrestling currently. The transformation she underwent from being a member of The Outcasts alongside Saraya and Ruby Soho to going on her own path is commendable. Storm is currently the AEW Women's World Champion as well.

The Timeless one also opened up on her decision to betray The Outcasts and go solo. Speaking on TalkIsJericho recently, Storm stated the following:

“T*ts up. It went tits up. It did, it went completely t*ts up. Because I will not be upstaged. You will not outshine me. People don’t just simply beat me. Nor do they take my titles, that doesn’t just happen. So if that’s going to happen, then I’m not going to be too thrilled about it. It’s going to send me into something."

Storm further added:

“Then I was speaking to a dear friend, I think his name was RJ City, and he just won’t stop harassing me, asking me all these different questions. He sent me mad with his line of questioning. Then I was like, ‘Fine. Fine, I admit it. I’m timeless.’ There, are you happy? I’m Timeless. There. Are you happy? I’m timeless. Now, you all know.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Expand Tweet

Fans adore the new version of the ''Timeless'' star, and it has skyrocketed Storm's stock in AEW.

Who will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title next?

"Timeless" Toni Storm won the AEW Women's World Championship by defeating Hikaru Shida last year. She has been overcoming every challenge put in front of her. Meanwhile, it seems Toni already has a next challenger. The talent who is next in line happens to be the recent big AEW signing and former WWE star Deonna Purrazzo.

Expand Tweet

However, the title match between Storm and Deonna Purrazzo is yet to be made official after both of them took shots at each other. It remains to be seen how the story goes from here.

How do you feel about Toni Storm's character in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE