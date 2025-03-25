Saraya (FKA Paige) seemingly drops a massive tease at WWE return amid uncertain AEW future

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (FKA Paige) has seemingly teased a return to the Stamford-based promotion amid her AEW hiatus. The 32-year-old star seemingly referenced her previous run in a post on social media.

After spending nearly a decade in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, Saraya announced her departure from the company in June 2022. The former Paige subsequently joined All Elite Wrestling in September 2022. After a decent first two years in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she has been absent from TV since October 2024.

Amid her absence, the erstwhile Anti-Diva has been busy with other projects outside of wrestling. Moreover, her contract with Tony Khan's promotion is set to expire later this year. Therefore, there are speculations regarding her WWE return. The former Divas Champion seemingly dropped a tease on social media recently.

Taking to her X account, the English professional wrestler shared the lyrics of her theme song Stars in The Night that she used during her time in the Stamford-based company. The 32-year-old star wrote the following part of the song lyrics:

"Tear the stars out from the sky!"

Saraya (FKA Paige) says AEW doesn't need her

The former AEW Women's World Champion recently revealed that she would step away from the world of professional wrestling for an indefinite period once her contract expired.

She also recently appeared on the Lightweights podcast and claimed that Tony Khan's promotion doesn't need her right now.

“Yeah. I mean, I feel like at this age and time, there isn’t really a spot for me right now. I feel Iike everybody’s got their own thing. Eventually, I love wrestling, I will be back at work at some point. But right now, it’s good. They don’t need me. They don’t need me!" she said.

Only time will tell what the future has in store for the former world champion.

