BREAKING: Saraya officially announces she's leaving AEW 

In an announcement that nobody saw coming, Saraya has confirmed that she's leaving AEW just hours after the release of her autobiography, Hell in Boots. On the debut episode of her Rulebreakers podcast, the ex-WWE star stated that her relationship with All Elite Wrestling had come to its end after nearly three years.

In 2022, Saraya joined AEW, where she made her in-ring return after five years. She even won the Women's World Championship in the company at All In 2023 in her home country of England. However, her appearances in recent months became sporadic, and she was last seen on TV in November 2024.

Now, the former Paige has formally announced her exit from AEW. The British star also stated that there was no bad blood between her and the company. Saraya was also quick to issue a tweet where she praised Tony Khan and added that she would cherish her time in the promotion.

"It’s mutual! But I loved my time at AEW and I had such a blast with the girls there. It’ll hold a special place in my heart. Tony was a great, AEW was great. I feel so lucky to be apart of this family for a couple years. Here’s to 2025! Wtf am I gonna get myself into now."

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the 32-year-old star in the business, as she recently made her interest known in a potential WWE return.

