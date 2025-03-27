Ruby Soho sends heartfelt message to ex-partner Saraya (fka Paige) following AEW exit

The former WWE Superstar Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott) recently sent a message for her former stablemate, Saraya (fka Paige) following her AEW departure. Ruby has not been on TV for the past several months as well.

Saraya recently announced her sudden departure from All Elite Wrestling after months of absence from TV. The Anti-Diva last appeared on an episode of Dynamite in October 2024, competing in a four-way Women's World Title No.1 contender's match. Following her departure, Saraya is getting messages from multiple stars including her former partner, Ruby Soho.

Saraya and Ruby Soho were stablemates in The Outcasts. Interestingly, Soho has also been absent from TV for a long time. She last wrestled in a tag match on Rampage last year, where she teamed with Saraya. Meanwhile, Ruby has a message for the former WWE Divas Champion.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ruby Soho shared the picture of Saraya's autobiography, "Hell in Boots" on her story with the following message:

"Legend! Love you always! @saraya."

A screenshot of Ruby Soh's Instagram story [Image credits: Instagram]

Saraya (fka Paige) disclosed her conversations with Tony Khan before AEW exit

Following her AEW departure announcement, Saraya also revealed what Tony Khan told him before leaving. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the former Paige revealed that Khan wished her luck, saying the door is always open:

"Tony was so amazing with it. It was mutual. You know, he was really great. He was, like, so supportive of it. He's been so supportive since, you know, I asked for time off in November. You know, I've been gone for a minute. And I was just like, 'Well, there's there's really no place for me anymore.' So, yeah, we came came to that decision and I'm happy about it. And he wished me luck and everything and the door is always open," revealed Saraya.

Moreover, only time will tell what the future has in store for the former Paige.

