Saraya reveals what Tony Khan told her before her sudden AEW exit

Saraya just announced her departure from AEW. She also revealed what Tony Khan told her before she left the company.

The 32-year-old was on top of the world when she joined AEW in 2022, especially after she was finally cleared to compete again after a near career-ending injury. She wasted no time in capturing the Women's World Championship. However, after she lost the title, her booking has been lacklustre. She hadn't been seen on TV for the past several months, leaving fans to wonder about her future. The Anti-Diva recently announced that she has left the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, the former WWE Superstar revealed that Tony Khan was supportive of her wish to take time off from All Elite Wrestling in November 2024. She noted that the decision to move on from the promotion was mutually decided between both parties. The AEW boss also wished her luck for her future and that the door to return was open for her.

"Tony was so amazing with it. It was mutual. You know, he was really great. He was, like, so supportive of it. He's been so supportive since, you know, I asked for time off in November. You know, I've been gone for a minute. And I was just like, 'Well, there's there's really no place for me anymore.' So, yeah, we came came to that decision and I'm happy about it. And he wished me luck and everything and the door is always open," she said. [1:16 - 1:38]

Saraya addressed her future after leaving AEW

Amid her absence from the Stamford-based promotion, Saraya was busy with the release of her new book titled: Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives. The 32-year-old has also started her own podcast: Rulebreakers with Saraya.

The Anti-Diva announced on her podcast that she hasn't ruled out a return to AEW, but she was focused on her latest venture for now.

"That’s not to say I will never come back to AEW—I absolutely love it," she said. "But I’m taking a little step back and focusing on myself for a bit, and putting my energy into the podcast with all the crew here. What a wonderful crew I have here." [H/T: ew.com]

It appears that Saraya has a lot to keep herself busy and hasn't ruled out a return to AEW. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Paige.

