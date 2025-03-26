  • home icon
Saraya addresses future after leaving AEW; comments on potential return

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 26, 2025 16:30 GMT
Saraya
Saraya is a former AEW Women's World Champion (Image source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Saraya just announced her departure from AEW. She has now addressed her future.

The Glampire joined AEW in 2022 and quickly rose to the top of the women's division. She captured the AEW Women's World Championship. However, after losing the title, her prominence on TV arguably decreased. She struggled to regain the title even after multiple attempts. Since October 2024, she has not been seen inside the ring either.

Amid her hiatus, she was busy with the release of her new book titled "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives".

The former WWE star announced on her podcast, Rulebreakers, with Saraya, that she has officially parted ways with AEW, as revealed by EW. The Anti-Diva also stated that this didn't mean she would never return to the promotion, but she was taking a step back to focus on her new podcast.

"That’s not to say I will never come back to AEW—I absolutely love it," she says. "But I’m taking a little step back and focusing on myself for a bit, and putting my energy into the podcast with all the crew here. What a wonderful crew I have here." [H/T: ew.com]
It will be interesting to see if Saraya will continue to wrestle for other promotions.

Edited by Pratik Singh
