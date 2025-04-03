Huge Britt Baker announcement drops for WWE WrestleMania 41 week amid AEW absence

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker announced an appearance on a major upcoming event during the WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend. The announcement was made during Britt's absence from Tony Khan's promotion.

Dr. Britt Baker DMD has not appeared on TV since several months ago. The former AEW Women's World Champion's last televised match was against Penelope Ford on an episode of Dynamite in November 2024. Nevertheless, The DMD is reportedly still signed up for Tony Khan's promotion.

Amid her months-long absence from AEW, Britt has been announced for an upcoming event during the WWE WrestleMania 41 week. WrestleCon's official 'X' social media handle announced that Baker will be available for the Las Vegas event for photo sessions on April 17, 18, and 19.

"The Doctor is IN! Welcome back Britt Baker D.M.D. She is available for pro photos now. No table preorders, but pricing is $50/50/$80 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday," WrestleCon announced.

Interestingly, WrestleMania 41 is slated to occur in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. It was already announced that the WrestleCon Las Vegas event will take place from Thursday, April 17, to Saturday, April 20, where Britt will be a big attraction.

Hall of Famer on Britt Baker possibly heading to the WWE

Amid Britt Baker's absence from AEW since November 2024, fans speculate about a potential move to the WWE for DMD. Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer Teddy Long advised Baker before possibly joining the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long told Baker to keep her attitude in check:

"She's got a great look and she does good promos. But like you say when you come to the big boys, you know, you got to get that attitude in check and realize exactly where you are, this ain't AEW."

Moreover, Britt has reportedly caused backstage problems during her time in AEW so that Teddy might be referring to that. Only time will tell what the future has in store for Baker.

