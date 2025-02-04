Teddy Long sends some very important advice to AEW's Britt Baker amid WWE rumors (Exclusive)

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has been the talk of the town since rumors of her backstage issues with All Elite Wrestling and a potential WWE move spread on social media. Teddy Long has some important advice for The D.M.D. if she moves to the Stamford-based promotion.

Britt Baker has been off AEW television for the past few months and reports have unveiled that Tony Khan does not plan on using her due to her backstage issues. WWE is also reportedly interested in signing Britt Baker if she becomes available after her reported AEW departure.

Speaking on the recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with Mac Davis, Teddy Long praised Britt Baker for her work. However, he advised her to get her attitude right if she decides to come to WWE.

"She's got a great look and she does good promos. But like you say when you come to the big boys, you know, you got to get that attitude in check and realize exactly where you are, this ain't AEW." [4:21-4:38]

Konnan also spoke about Britt Baker amidst the AEW controversy

Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion and is a homegrown talent in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, her reported controversies in the past year have led to reactions from many including Konnan.

In a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan revealed that nobody wanted to work with Britt Baker in All Elite Wrestling. He also admitted that Thunder Rosa told him about a fistfight almost happening with Baker.

"At the end of the day, nobody wanted to work with her. Thunder Rosa was definitely gonna get into a fist fight with her because she told me so, okay? Maybe cooler heads prevailed, maybe—if she said it to me, she said it to somebody else, so maybe they went in there and calmed the tension down. But I think this is something that any veteran can tell you: when you go into a dressing room and the younger wrestlers don't shake your hand or at least, you know, that's heat. And when I was there, [Baker] never shook my hand, she never introduced herself, she never said hi. That's not the reason I bust her; the reason was, she was very toxic," Konnan said. [From 03:17 to 03:55]

We will have to wait and see if WWE signs Britt Baker after her reported All Elite Wrestling departure.

