Britt Baker promotes major star's non-AEW project amid concerning rumors about her status

Britt Baker and AEW are reportedly not on good terms. The female star hasn't appeared on the company's weekly shows for a while now.

The Doctor last wrestled on the November 13, 2024, edition of Dynamite, where she defeated Penelope Ford in a singles match. The former AEW Women's World Champion has since been absent. Recent media reports suggested Britt Baker "might be done with AEW" and that Tony Khan might not book her again on television due to alleged backstage heat.

Amid her controversial absence, The D.M.D. took to Instagram to promote Chris Jericho's latest non-AEW project, Dark Match, a Canadian wrestling-themed action-horror film. She shared a video teaser of the movie on her Instagram stories, hyping up the film and encouraging fans to watch it.

Trending

"@chrisjerichofozzy in DARK MATCH Streaming now on, @shudder!" Baker wrote.

Check out the screengrab of her story below:

Britt Baker's IG story.

Chris Jericho comments on Britt Baker's AEW absence

The Lionheart recently addressed Britt Baker's absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion and rumors that she may join WWE after departing AEW.

In a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, Chris Jericho stated that the female star is a valuable asset to the company, and he's sure that she won't jump ship to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

"I haven't really heard either way, but I've heard that she's obviously a very valuable part of the company. One of the OGs. One of our first homegrown stars. And I think she does a great job when she's in the ring. So I don't see her leaving or going anywhere, and I'm looking forward to having her come back to the show because she has a great character and a great presence," Jericho said. [From 11:18 to 11:40]

It was recently reported that The Doctor will be away from TV for some more time, as AEW has no plans to feature her anytime soon. She's expected to be with the company for another one and a half years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback