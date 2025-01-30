Chris Jericho responds to questions about Britt Baker's AEW position amid WWE rumors

The relationship between D.M.D. Britt Baker and AEW is reportedly not the best currently. She has not been seen on any of the company's recent shows. It is also rumored that the President of the Jacksonville-based promotion Tony Khan has no plans of featuring her on television anytime soon and that she could be WWE-bound.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for D.M.D. However, there is no doubt that she is extremely talented and offers a lot to her employers. Baker is admired for her character work by several veterans, including, the reigning ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho.

Interestingly, in a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, Jericho spoke about the former AEW Women's World Champion. He said that she was one of the promotion's originals and a name of great value. He also lauded her in-ring as well as her character work and looked forward to having her back soon. He also noted the 33-year-old's massive fanbase in the wrestling world.

"I haven't really heard either way but I've heard that she's obviously a very valuable part of the company. One of the OGs. One of our first homegrown stars. And I think she does a great job when she's in the ring. So I don't see her leaving or going anywhere and I'm looking forward to having her come back to the show cause she has a great character and a great presence. And once again, a great fanbase within AEW and within the wrestling world," said Jericho. [From 11:18 to 11:50]

You can check out Jericho's comments in the video below:

AEW star Chris Jericho does not lose sleep over WWE Hall of Fame induction

The Nueve was signed to WWE for several years. He is one of their biggest names of all time and has won numerous titles under their banner.

Fans believe the AEW veteran is a future WWE Hall of Famer. However, the 54-year-old said during a recent interview with The Toronto Sun that he doesn't lose sleep over it.

"I’m not one of those guys who cares about the Hall of Fame because I don’t think it’s really real anyway. In some ways, it’s like, ‘Eh, whatever,'" Jericho said.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Aside from being the current ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho is also the leader of The Learning Tree. Big Bill and Bryan Keith are the other stars who are part of his stable.

