Chris Jericho makes a bold prediction about a worrying AEW run

AEW started great in 2019, but the company has dealt with its fair share of setbacks over the years. One of the primary concerns for the organization is relatively low attendance figures at shows. However, Chris Jericho is positive that this crisis will be averted with the Tony Khan-led management's new master plan.

All In: Texas is set to be held at Globe Life Field on July 2, 2025. Last month, Dave Meltzer provided insight on the show's ticket sales, claiming that the company was significantly behind on early sales targets. Lately, AEW has shifted from big arenas to smaller venues for its weekly shows because of attendance-related issues.

While some in the wrestling world have interpreted this change as a sign of regress, Chris Jericho clarified that it is part of a foolproof plan to increase the company's profits. He predicted that the strategy will yield a good outcome.

In an interview with TV Insider, The Demo God highlighted that bigger venues weren't a proper indication of an event's success. Jericho felt a show's performance was measured by the crowd and its involvement in the product.

“I think we’ve done a good job reconfiguring the buildings the last few weeks. I feel the crowds have been much hotter in these smaller buildings. I mean, listen, I don’t think it matters how big the venue is. It matters how hot the crowd is. We saw the Hammerstein Ballroom had an amazing look. A great energy. The same thing happened the last few weeks in Charlotte and Athens, Georgia.” [H/T: TV Insider]

Jericho is among the most experienced names in All Elite Wrestling, having worked for companies like WWE, WCW, and NJPW in the past.

Chris Jericho believes AEW All In: Texas will be a hit

During his chat with TV Insider, Chris Jericho also discussed AEW facing disappointment with All In: Texas' early ticket sales. He felt facing some setbacks in the beginning was normal because people nowadays tended to buy tickets at the last minute.

"There are people saying, 'Well, they only sold 10,000 tickets.' Yeah, it’s seven months away. We’re going to have 25,000 people in that place. People buy tickets during the last week nowadays. Trust me, I know from Fozzy," Jericho said. [H/T: TV Insider]

It will be interesting to see how the Tony Khan-led company will fare in terms of ticket sales for All In: Texas over the next few months. The show's rumored collision with WWE Saturday Night's Main Event might also affect its success.

