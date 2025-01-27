Chris Jericho has an interesting response to AEW's underwhelming ticket sales for All In 2025

AEW All In will be held in Texas this year, but early reports have raised concerns about the number of tickets being sold. Wrestling legend Chris Jericho has given his take on the subject.

The first two All In events under AEW's banner were held at the historic Wembley Stadium in London. While Tony Khan plans to return to Wembley next year, he's exploring a partnership with the city of Arlington, TX, that began with a multi-week Collision residence last year.

All In: Texas will be held at Globe Life Field on July 2, but the Wrestling Observer has provided some disappointing info on early ticket sales. Still, Chris Jericho thinks that, with several months to go and a late surge in fans buying tickets, the show should end up with a large crowd in attendance.

Trending

"There are people saying, 'Well, they only sold 10,000 tickets.' Yeah, it’s seven months away. We’re going to have 25,000 people in that place. People buy tickets during the last week nowadays. Trust me, I know from Fozzy," Jericho told TV Insider.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

AEW All In: Texas will go head to head with WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE has wasted no opportunities to counter-book All Elite Wrestling over the last few months. The Stamford-based promotion moved back into weekend programming with its Saturday Night Main Event specials, which go head-to-head with AEW Collision and even pay-per-view events.

Triple H took things a step further by brazenly running an untelevised live event on the same night—and in the same city—as AEW Worlds End 2024. Now, it looks like WWE will take on All Elite Wrestling's first-ever US stadium show.

WWE will present its Saturday Night's Main Event special on July 12 this year, the same night as All In: Texas. Triple H has made sure to load his shows when going up against Tony Khan's company in the past, so fans should expect the company's megastars to be on the card that night.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville-based promotion will continue working to draw fans to Globe Life Field for a successful All In 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback