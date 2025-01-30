Britt Baker can turn her bad publicity rumors around with one step in AEW, explains WWE veteran (Exclusive)

AEW star Britt Baker has reportedly been in hot water lately, which caused concern among fans about her place in the locker room. According to a WWE veteran, these issues are to be expected.

Vince Russo thinks the competitiveness between AEW stars is no surprise. Tony Khan's promotion undoubtedly has a stacked locker room filled to the brim with some of the most talented stars in the pro wrestling business. The WWE veteran thinks this is the root cause of the alleged issues surrounding Baker today.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated:

"Everyone in that locker room should think they are the best. Britt Baker should think that she is the best female in that locker room. [Mercedes] Mone should think she is the best female in that locker room. So yeah, you are going to have those issues. But like EC3 said, if you are a pro, you're gonna make money off of those issues, man. And you are gonna get in a room." [3:46 onwards]

Among many rumors, WCW veteran Konnan claimed that Baker and Adam Cole had broken up because of her cheating. However, Britt Baker has vehemently denied this allegation.

Taking to social media, the AEW star stated.

"I understand we as performers are expected to have thick skin through opinions and lies we read about ourselves, but spreading lies about my personal life is just low, weird, and something I won’t tolerate. I’ve never cheated on anyone in my life. #TellYourSource," she wrote.

As of now, it remains to be seen what Britt Baker plans to do next.

