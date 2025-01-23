Which wrestling legend has alleged that Britt Baker cheated on Adam Cole? Timeline of the new AEW controversy explained

A wrestling legend recently alleged that the AEW star Britt Baker had cheated on Adam Cole which led to their split. Baker responded to the allegation as well. Here is the timeline of the entire controversy.

It is widely known that Britt Baker and Adam Cole were dating each other for a long time during their contrasting careers. However, the couple reportedly broke up a few months back and the full details regarding their split were not known. The wrestling legend, Konnan recently alleged that Baker had cheated on Cole during their relationship.

Speaking on his K100 podcast recently, Konnan claimed that Cole and Britt broke up because Britt was apparently cheating on him. Konnan quoted an undisclosed credible source for this information:

“I was the first one that said her and Cole had broken up. Now you see it’s true. And I’m gonna throw this little one in there…a very credible source said it happened because she was cheating on him.” [H/T Gerweck.net]

Later, Britt Baker had to break her silence on the allegation made by Konnan on his podcast. Baker took to X (fka Twitter) to state that commenting on her personal life is low and she won't tolerate it. The D.M.D. added that she has never cheated on anyone in her life.

Moreover, Konnan has not said anything in regards to Baker defying his claims as of now.

Wrestling legend claimed Britt Baker almost got into a backstage fight

Konnan recently revealed that Britt Baker almost had a backstage fight with AEW star Thunder Rosa. Rosa and Baker had a great feud a few years back. Speaking on K100, Konnan said that Thunder Rosa told her that she almost attacked Baker but the situation was cooled down:

"At the end of the day, nobody wanted to work with her. Thunder Rosa was definitely gonna get into a fist fight with her because she told me so, okay? Maybe cooler heads prevailed, maybe—if she said it to me, she said it to somebody else, so maybe they went in there and calmed the tension down."

Moreover, Baker has not been on TV for the past few months, and only time will tell what the future holds for the former AEW Women's World Champion.

