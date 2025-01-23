Britt Baker issues massive statement over allegation about cheating on Adam Cole

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has responded to allegations of cheating on Adam Cole. The news about the couple's break-up started circulating quite some time ago.

Britt Baker and Adam Cole were in a relationship for years before splitting up. In October 2024, reports of the couple breaking up came out. They decided to keep everything private, and the whole backstory regarding their separation is still unknown. Meanwhile, rumors started circulating that Baker had cheated on Cole.

The rumors stemmed from a claim made by the wrestling veteran, Konnan recently. In the following video, Konnan claimed that Baker cheated on Adam Cole in the following video:

Nevertheless, Britt finally decided to break her silence regarding the rumors going on about her personal life. Taking to X/Twitter, the former AEW Women's World Champion seemingly responded to Konnan's claims, saying she won't tolerate the lies and clarified that she never cheated on anyone:

"I understand we as performers are expected to have thick skin through opinions and lies we read about ourselves, but spreading lies about my personal life is just low, weird, and something I won’t tolerate. I’ve never cheated on anyone in my life. #TellYourSource."

Veteran revealed that Britt Baker almost had a fight with an AEW star

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently revealed that the AEW star, Thunder Rosa, told him that she almost got into a fistfight with Britt Baker once. Speaking on his K100 podcast, Konnan stated that the tension was later calmed down:

"At the end of the day, nobody wanted to work with her. Thunder Rosa was definitely gonna get into a fist fight with her because she told me so, okay? Maybe cooler heads prevailed, maybe—if she said it to me, she said it to somebody else, so maybe they went in there and calmed the tension down."

Moreover, Thunder Rosa and Britt had a great feud a few years ago, and there were rumors of backstage tension between them. Only time will tell if the two will be seen together in a ring again.

