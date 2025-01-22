Konnan claims top AEW star almost attacked Britt Baker backstage due to real-life issues

Rumors continue to swirl regarding AEW star Britt Baker. Amid the drama surrounding the former Women's World Champion, wrestling legend Konnan has revealed that she and Thunder Rosa almost got into a fistfight backstage.

The animosity between Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa is well-known to wrestling fans. The two engaged in a highly acclaimed rivalry back in 2021, which saw Rosa win the AEW Women's World Championship. Unfortunately, rumors of heat between the two emerged shortly after, and they've only intensified in the years since.

Recent reports have indicated that Baker is in hot water again. However, the rumors of her backstage heat have not yet been verified, and conflicting reports are casting doubt on whether her current hiatus is due to problems in the locker room or general talent rotations, which AEW often utilizes.

Konnan addressed the most recent rumors about Baker on Keepin' It 100. According to the WCW veteran, Thunder Rosa had told him about a fistfight that almost happened with The Doctor backstage, presumably during their rivalry over the AEW Women's World Championship:

"At the end of the day, nobody wanted to work with her. Thunder Rosa was definitely gonna get into a fist fight with her because she told me so, okay? Maybe cooler heads prevaled, maybe—if she said it to me, she said it to somebody else, so maybe they went in there and calmed the tension down. But I think this is something that any veteran can tell you: when you go into a dressing room and the younger wrestlers don't shake your hand or at least, you know, that's heat. And when I was there, [Baker] never shook my hand, she never introduced herself, she never said hi. That's not the reason I bust her; the reason was, she was very toxic," Konnan said. [From 03:17 to 03:55]

Bryan Alvarez addresses rumors of Britt Baker's locker room heat

Wade Keller of PW Torch recently speculated that Dr. Britt Baker could be done with AEW, noting that she was "wildly unpopular" in the locker room. However, others have dismissed this as overblown.

Bryan Alvarez addressed the rumors on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, claiming that, while Baker might be polarizing, the notion that she's universally disliked is untrue:

"If you talk to a lot of people in AEW, obviously Britt Baker is polarizing. There are people who don't like Britt. The idea that nobody in the locker room likes Britt is absolutely not true, I talked to a lot of people today. At the end of the day, she's not being used right now and most people don't know why. And ultimately it's Tony's decision whether she is going to be used or not," Alvarez said.

The Doctor hasn't wrestled for AEW since November of last year, and as of now, she's just one of several talents missing from television. Baker also still holds her position as a dentist outside of wrestling, but whether her practice is keeping her off TV is unknown.

When using the first quote in this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

