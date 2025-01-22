Britt Baker's AEW contract status revealed [Report]

The latest report revealed the status of the former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker's current contract. She has not appeared on TV for quite some time and fans have been wondering where The D.M.D. is.

Britt Baker last competed on an episode of Dynamite in November where she defeated Penelope Ford. The former All Elite Women's World Champion was feuding with Serena Deeb and she also trolled Deeb on live TV before disappearing from the program.

A recent report claimed that Baker is apparently done with AEW as she is largely disliked in the locker room following some recent incidents. Soon after, the speculations regarding her exit from the company began as many were wondering when her contract is up. The latest report has an update on Britt's contract status.

Speaking on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that Britt still has quite a while left on her contract (Not mentioning a particular date) and it's very likely that she will be used on TV again:

"Nobody said she’s not coming back. It’s not like she’s never going to be used again, her contract goes for quite a while, it’s just she’s not being used right now and that’s what the story is.” [H/T: WOR]

The idea that nobody in the AEW locker room likes Britt Baker is not true

The recent report about Britt Baker not being liked by anyone in the AEW locker room has been debunked by Bryan Alvarez. Alvarez noted that most people don't know why Britt is not being used and ultimately it's up to Tony Khan:

"The idea that nobody in the locker room likes Britt is absolutely not true, I talked to a lot of people today. At the end of the day, she's not being used right now and most people don't know why. And ultimately it's Tony's decision whether she is going to be used or not."

Moreover, if Britt Baker still has some time left on her current contract, fans will likely hope to see her back on TV again soon.

