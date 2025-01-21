Backstage uncertainty over AEW star Britt Baker's future [Reports]

A new report has provided an update on the uncertainty surrounding former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker's status. She has not been on TV for quite some time now.

Britt Baker was last seen on AEW programming nearly two months ago when she faced Penelope Ford on Dynamite. Amid her absence, fans have been speculating why she hasn't been featured on TV. Meanwhile, a report by Wade Keller indicated that Baker had backstage issues with Tony Khan, MJF, and Alicia Atout.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that he didn't know why Baker was not being used on TV and it was not true that nobody in the locker room liked her. Alvarez also reported that the star's future lay in Tony Khan's hands.

"If you talk to a lot of people in AEW, obviously Britt Baker is polarizing. There are people who don't like Britt. The idea that nobody in the locker room likes Britt is absolutely not true, I talked to a lot of people today. At the end of the day, she's not being used right now and most people don't know why. And ultimately it's Tony's decision whether she is going to be used or not, and nobody I talked to, and it's a lot of people who talk to Tony." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Britt Baker is reportedly not done with AEW yet

A recent report suggested that Britt Baker might be done with AEW due to multiple backstage problems. However, Bryan Alvarez reported that nobody said Baker would not come back, and she still had quite some time left on her contract.

"I mean nobody's said she's not coming back. It's not like she's never going to be used again. Her contract goes for quite a while, it's just she's not being used right now. And that's what the story is."

Baker's All Elite Wrestling future has become a major topic of discussion among viewers. Only time will tell when fans will get to see her back on TV.

