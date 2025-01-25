Huge update on AEW star Britt Baker [Reports]

Britt Baker has been the talk of the town recently, and several contradictory reports have come out regarding her current status with the company. Now, the number of years left on her contract has just been revealed.

The former AEW Women's World Champion has been in hot water recently as there have been several reports of her having backstage heat, cheating scandals, and plans to leave the company, none of which have been proven. It doesn't help that she has also been on a hiatus from the promotion for more than two months now, with the reason for this not being disclosed.

Earlier today, it was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Britt Baker had years left on her contract. Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful, has added to this report as he revealed that the exact number was a year and a half left, without injury time that could be added. Seeing as she was on a nine-month hiatus that ended last year, the time added may be significant.

Fake audio clip featuring Tony Khan talking about Britt Baker was debunked by sources

A few days ago, an audio clip that was said to be a leak from a call between Tony Khan and TBS Executives surfaced on X/Twitter. Khan was speaking about Britt Baker being hard to work with, as she did not like how she was being booked, and was potentially leaving for WWE.

PWInsider has killed the rumor, as they reported that this was AI-generated and no meeting like such has occurred. Even the official TBS account on X replied to the thread.

There is a lot of chatter surrounding the situation currently, as apart from the contradicting reports from several sources, many people have been fueling the flame. It seems like it is best to just keep an open mind as there is no confirmation yet regarding the issues between Baker and AEW.

