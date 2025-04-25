Jack Perry makes rare social media post amid unexplained AEW absence

Jack Perry has been absent from AEW TV for a while now. He has revealed what he's been busy doing during his absence.

Jack Perry first made a name for himself in AEW as part of the Jurassic Express with Killswitch and Marko Stunt. After the group disbanded, Perry turned heel and was pushed as a singles star. He was suspended for a long time after he got into a backstage altercation with CM Punk a few years ago. When he returned from his suspension, Perry joined forces with The Elite and even won the TNT Championship. He held the title for 146 days before losing it to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024.

Following this, he competed against Yota Tsuji for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title at Wrestle Dynasty earlier this year. This was his last match since he hadn't stepped back into the ring following his loss to Tsuji. He hasn't been seen on AEW TV either, with no explanation provided for his absence.

Recently, the AEW star took to Instagram to post a rare video of him handcrafting small knives, indicating a little of what he's been up to during his time away from the ring.

Check out his post below:

Major plans for Jack Perry reportedly cancelled

While Jack Perry was away from AEW, Kazuchika Okada was the only member of The Elite who was still on TV. The Young Bucks recently returned at Dynasty 2025 and helped Jon Moxley retain his title. However, Perry has still not been seen on TV. Even a major plan for him was recently cancelled.

Speaking on The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that Perry was planned to have a feud with Kenny Omega upon the latter's return from injury. However, that plan was scrapped.

“He was in consideration for Kenny’s return feud, but it was scrapped and changed, and they went in a different direction. I haven’t heard anything about him lately, but he was planned for that Omega stuff,” he said. [H/T: RingsideNews]

It will be interesting to see when Jack Perry returns to AEW TV.

